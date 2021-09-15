Buurma Farms recalls plain 'flat' parsley for possible E. coli contamination

WILLARD, Ohio — Buurma Farms Inc, of Willard, has issued a voluntary recall of plain parsley that shows a possible contamination of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli.

The company said 320 boxes of the product is affected. The parsely was harvested on Aug. 30 and shipped in 30-count cartons to stores across Ohio and Michigan between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3. It was also sold in 60-count crates to stores in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York and South Carolina between Sept. 2 and 4.

The company said a random and routine sample taken on Sept. 7 at a distribution center in Michigan tested positive for non-0157 STEC (Shiga-toxin producing E. coli) and was reported on Sept. 13.

"The sample is currently being genome sequenced to determine if it is pathogenic but out of an abundance of caution the product is being recalled. Buurma Farms Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials in connection with the recall. No illnesses have been reported to date," the company said.

Details of the recall are below:

Retailers and wholesalers can find the product code on the orange lot code sticker on each case or at the end of the GTIN number below the bar code on the PTI label.

Only plain flat leaf parsley with a lot code of “2A242A6” and a PTI lot code of “2B243A6” is included in this recall. Retailers and wholesalers known to have received this product have already been contacted and asked to pull any potentially contaminated product from distribution.

Individual bunches of flat parsley sold to retailers for purchase by consumers would likely have a “BUURMA FARMS Plain Parsley” twist-tie with a price look-up (PLU) number of 4901 and a UPC code of 33383 80125. The PLU and UPC numbers are not unique to Buurma Farms and would be on all flat/plain parsley regardless of where it is from. The wholesale distribution channels involved in the recall do not have the twist-tie and instead have only a plain red rubber band on the bunch.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.