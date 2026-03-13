Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsOhio News

Actions

DeWine: 3 of the 6 U.S. troops killed after military refueling tanker crash in Iraq are Ohioans

Japan US Okinawa
Hiro Komae/AP
A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling tanker aircraft flies away from the Kadena Air Base airfield in Kadena town, west of Okinawa, southern Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Japan US Okinawa
Posted

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that three of the six U.S. troops killed after a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost over Iraq Thursday are from Ohio.

In a social media post, DeWine said the three members were deployed with the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing.

He shared his condolences with the families of the troops:

The incident involved two aircraft that were participating in Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing U.S. offensive against Iran.

US military refueling tanker crashes in Iraq during Iran offensive, killing 6

RELATED: 6 US troops killed after military refueling tanker crashes in Iraq

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.