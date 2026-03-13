DeWine: 3 of the 6 U.S. troops killed after military refueling tanker crash in Iraq are Ohioans

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that three of the six U.S. troops killed after a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost over Iraq Thursday are from Ohio.

In a social media post, DeWine said the three members were deployed with the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing.

He shared his condolences with the families of the troops:



I have been advised by Ohio's Adjutant General that three of the six servicemembers killed during the air refueling mission in Iraq were Ohioans deployed with the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing. Fran and I are deeply saddened by this news and offer our sincere… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 13, 2026

The incident involved two aircraft that were participating in Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing U.S. offensive against Iran.

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