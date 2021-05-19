Watch
Fraternity members plead not guilty in Ohio hazing death

Courtesy Foltz family via ABC News.
<i>Stone Foltz, 20, a student at Bowling Green State University, died after being rushed to the hospital over the weekend following an incident reportedly involving alcohol at the Pi Kappa Alpha house.</i><br/>
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 15:22:39-04

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Seven men have pleaded not guilty to various charges in the fraternity hazing death of a student at a university in Ohio.

The men were indicted last month in the March 7 death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz.

RELATED: 8 students indicted in alleged hazing death of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz

He was a Bowling Green State University student who authorities say was blindfolded and told to drink an excessive and ultimately fatal amount of alcohol during an off-campus hazing ritual.

RELATED: BGSU frat event that allegedly led to student’s hazing death encouraged binge drinking, investigation finds

Fraternity members took Foltz to his apartment afterward where a roommate later found Foltz unconscious. He died three days later.

The charges vary by student and include involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing and violating state alcohol laws. Charges against an eighth man and member of Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity were earlier dismissed.

Read the full Associated Press story here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
