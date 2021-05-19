Fraternity members plead not guilty in Ohio hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Seven men have pleaded not guilty to various charges in the fraternity hazing death of a student at a university in Ohio.

The men were indicted last month in the March 7 death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz.

He was a Bowling Green State University student who authorities say was blindfolded and told to drink an excessive and ultimately fatal amount of alcohol during an off-campus hazing ritual.

Fraternity members took Foltz to his apartment afterward where a roommate later found Foltz unconscious. He died three days later.

The charges vary by student and include involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing and violating state alcohol laws. Charges against an eighth man and member of Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity were earlier dismissed.

