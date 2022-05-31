Free fishing in Ohio during Father's Day weekend

CLEVELAND — All Ohio residents can fish for free for during Father’s Day weekend, June 18-19.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife announced for two days, all Ohio residents can experience fishing in public waters without a license.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.