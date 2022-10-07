Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge has permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio as a state constitutional challenge proceeds.

Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins took the action from the bench Friday after a daylong hearing.

It is "simply wrong" to argue that a "right does not exist because it is not specifically listed in the (U.S.) Constitution," Jenkins said.

The 2019 "heartbeat" abortion ban was briefly able to take effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, but it was later put on temporary hold. Jenkins' decision means abortions through 20 weeks' gestation may continue in Ohio for now.

Abortion providers who have sued will try to prove through their litigation that the law violates protections contained in Ohio's Constitution.

