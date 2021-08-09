Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Judge rules Norwegian Cruise Line can require proof of COVID-19 vaccine in Florida

items.[0].image.alt
Mic Smith/AP
FILE - This Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 file photo shows the cruise ship Celebrity Mercury docked at the South Carolina State Ports Authority passenger terminal in downtown Charleston S.C., after passengers became sick with a stomach bug. According to figures released on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cruise ship passengers are getting sick with a stomach bug less often. Since 1990, the illness rate has fallen from about 29 to 22 per 100,000 passengers. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)
Cruise ship
Posted at 9:54 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 09:54:28-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge ruled in favor of Norwegian Cruise Line and will allow the cruise line to require proof of vaccination in Florida.

Norwegian Cruise Line was asking a federal judge to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship.

Norwegian contended at a hearing Friday the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew and is an unconstitutional infringement on the First Amendment.

It also contains a fine of $5,000 per passenger for violations. Florida officials say the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated.

The United States District Judge granted the injunction according to court documents filed Sunday. Read the entire court filing below:

Preliminary Injunction by ABC Action News on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.