Lake Erie highlighted on 41st Governor's Fish Ohio Day

CLEVELAND — Thursday marked the 41st Governor's Fish Ohio Day, established in 1979 by Gov. James A. Rhodes to draw focus to conservation and management of the Lake Erie fishery. This year's event was celebrated by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

The two were joined by Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz and other conservation leaders to commemorate the event.

Participants in the day's festivities were able to enjoy Walleye fishing on Lake Erie, highlighting the lake as a top spot in the country to fish for walleye.

Ohio's portion of Lake Erie has as estimated population of 95.5 million walleye aged 2 or older, making it a premier outdoor recreation spot for fishers across the country.

While the lake boasts great fishing opportunities, Fish Ohio Day also aimed to draw attention to the need to keep Lake Erie clean and healthy.

The governor said Lake Erie's health is a top priority for his administration and continues work in the H2Ohio initiative to develop long-term sustainable solutions to improve the water qualities.

“Fish Ohio Day provides a great opportunity to experience the world-class fishing on Lake Erie,” said DeWine. “This also gives us a chance to highlight the excellent work and partnerships that are needed to keep Lake Erie healthy and its fish populations bountiful.”

The annual event was co-sponsored by ODNR, Lake Erie Shores & Islands, and the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association.

To learn more about fishing on Lake Erie, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.