Fireball caught on video in Northwest Ohio

The loud boom of the St. Patrick's Day meteor certainly got Northeast Ohio's attention, and now it seems like meteors are everywhere.

Over the weekend, another meteor was spotted over Texas. A meteor was seen over California. And what appears to be a meteor streaked over Northwest Ohio and Michigan last night.

This video was shared with News 5 by the Ohio Turnpike:

Another meteor in Ohio?!?!

Last week, News 5 viewers called the station and posted on social media, asking, "Why was there no warning about the meteor?"

Dr. Ralph Harvey, a professor specializing in planetary science at Case Western Reserve University, told News 5's Clay LePard that meteors hit the Earth quite often — a couple times a day on average — but it's rare for one to travel over such a populated area and make such a ruckus.

"It was at a very high altitude when it hit the atmosphere," Harvey said. "This is obviously an object somewhere in the size between an engine block and a car that hit the earth's atmosphere heading from north to south and flew over our area."

Harvey said what made this meteor unusual was that it did not stop.

"A lot of people had parking lot cameras and doorbell cameras to catch it," Harvey said, recording the sonic boom that could be heard for miles and shook quite a few homes.

He said the chances of it hitting something are pretty slim.

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