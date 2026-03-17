Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts 26  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meteor could be cause of loud boom in Northeast Ohio

Meteor Outburst
Bill Ingalls/AP
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, W. Va. Scientists call this an outburst, and they say it could reach up to 200 meteors per hour. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Meteor Outburst
Posted

Multiple people from across Northeast Ohio have called the News 5 newsroom to report hearing a loud boom.

According to the National Weather Service, the loud boom was caused by a meteor.

News 5 anchor Damon Maloney spoke with the National Weather Service and was told that early information is "suggesting that the boom was the result of a meteor" based on satellite imagery and lighting mapping technology.

Reports of the boom were heard from as far west as Norwalk and as far east as Pennsylvania.

The reports began at 8:56 a.m.

News 5 will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.