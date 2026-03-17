Meteor could be cause of loud boom in Northeast Ohio

Multiple people from across Northeast Ohio have called the News 5 newsroom to report hearing a loud boom.

According to the National Weather Service, the loud boom was caused by a meteor.

The latest GLM imagery (1301Z) does suggest that the boom was a result of a meteor. pic.twitter.com/CH7oJ4Q1OY — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 17, 2026

News 5 anchor Damon Maloney spoke with the National Weather Service and was told that early information is "suggesting that the boom was the result of a meteor" based on satellite imagery and lighting mapping technology.

Reports of the boom were heard from as far west as Norwalk and as far east as Pennsylvania.

The reports began at 8:56 a.m.

News 5 will update this story when we learn more.