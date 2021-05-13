Nearly 20,000 Ohioans filed initial jobless claims last week, ODJFS says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 20,000 Ohioans filed initial jobless claims from May 1 through May 8, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed over the last 60 weeks in Ohio, 3, 302, 876, was more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

Ohioans filed 231,915 continued claims last week, which was 544,387 fewer than the peak last year. That number includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

Over the last 60 weeks, ODJFS distributed over $9.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 997,000 Ohioans.

Those who find themselves out of work can visit OhioMeansJobs.com to find local openings, take a skill and career assessment test and improve their resumes.

