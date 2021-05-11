Northeast Ohio has a better shot at seeing the launch of NASA's Black Brant XII sounding rocket Tuesday night

CLEVELAND — After NASA rescheduled the launch of the Black Brant XII sounding rocket for the fourth straight day, residents in Northeast Ohio have a better chance to see a brief light show just seconds after the launch.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said the rescheduling of the launch only benefits us here in Cleveland.

He says we’re clearing out this evening and if they launch from Virginia, we will have a great shot at seeing that greenish glow in our sky.

The launch was supposed to happen on Monday at 8:04 p.m. at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, but upper-level winds were not within the required limits for a safe launch.

Tuesday's launch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

The mission, called KiNET-X, is designed to study the problem in space plasmas, namely, how energy and momentum transported between different regions of space are connected.

A four-stage Black Brant XII rocket will be used for the mission. Barium vapor will be released, forming two green-violet clouds that may be visible for about 30 seconds. NASA said the vapor is not harmful to the environment or public health.

