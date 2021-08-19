ODJFS reports last week's initial jobless claims total was lower than 8-week average

CLEVELAND — Ohioans filed 9,684 initial jobless claims between Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, a total that is lower than the 8-week average of 10,694, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Last week’s initial jobless claims total was 897 fewer than the previous week.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Ohioans filed 142,750 continued unemployment claims last week, which was 1,052 fewer than the previous week.

A total of 11,113 initial pandemic unemployment assistance claims were filed last week, which was 6,655 more than the previous week. Of the PUA claims, 3,841 were flagged for potential fraud.

Over the last 74 weeks, ODJFS has distributed over $12.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans.

Anyone who is looking for work can visit OhioMeansJobs.com to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing.

