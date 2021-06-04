Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Ohio Senate approves bill allowing use of fireworks in state

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
A snapshot from Rootstown fireworks celebration for its high school seniors in 2020.
Fireworks
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 22:03:41-04

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers are taking another crack at closing one of the most ignored loopholes in state law.

At issue is the requirement that fireworks purchased in the state must be taken out of Ohio within 48 hours of purchase and can't be set off in the state.

Critics of the law have noted for years that the ban is widely ignored.

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would rescind the out-of-state requirement.

The legislation would also create a Ohio Fire Code Rule Recommendation Committee to review changes to the state fireworks law, and impose a 4% fee on purchases of consumer fireworks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.