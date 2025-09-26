Rangers take road losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

(AP) — The Texas Rangers will aim to end their four-game road skid in a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has an 86-73 record overall and a 43-35 record in home games. The Guardians have gone 28-15 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas is 32-46 in road games and 80-79 overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.46 ERA, which leads the AL.

Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs and 85 RBIs for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 12 for 33 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Josh Smith has 23 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .251 for the Rangers. Jake Burger is 5 for 34 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rangers: 1-9, .191 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (nose), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (oblique), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (appendectomy), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (wrist), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)