Covering our heroes: Quilts of Valor organization stitches quilt for local veteran

Making sure our heroes are covered the way they did, or are doing, for our country is the mission of the organization Quilts of Valor.

Founded in 2003, the Quilts of Valor Foundation set out on a mission to create healing and bring comfort to veterans and service members touched by war.

Veterans like David Washington of North Olmsted.

Washington, a United States Marine Corps veteran, was awarded a Quilt of Valor after his neighbors came together to honor him.

Stitched together by the Lorain County Piecemakers, Washington's Quilt of Valor was awarded to him in a surprise gathering.

"This is quite a feat, I'll tell you," Washington said while admiring his quilt. "I've never seen anything as well-build, you might say. This one is gorgeous."

Since 2003, Quilts of Valor has recruited more than 10,000 volunteers from across the country to help with the creation and distribution of the quilts, awarding more than 250,000 Quilts of Valor to service members and veterans.

