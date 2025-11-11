Local heroes honored by Ohio Department of Veteran Services

Every year, the Ohio Department of Veteran Services honors veterans. The 2025 Hall of Fame class includes two heroes close to home.

Larry Bostic devoted his life to service. The Akron-native served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman and investigator. Bostic continued to protect and serve as a police officer, detective, and special agent for different agencies.

A decade ago, Larry suffered a spinal cord injury that partially paralyzed him. He now works to improve the lives of disabled veterans.

Edward Elum has dedicated more than five decades to service. As a judge in the Massillon Municipal Court since 1995, he's overseen cases that help address issues veterans may face.

Elum's also been committed to helping veterans outside the courtroom. He has worked on the city's Veterans Memorial Park and other monuments.

We spoke with the Director of the Ohio Department of Veteran Services about these men, and others, who've been enshrined into the Hall of Fame.

"The selectees in the past have been significant contributors. Everything from astronauts to philanthropists to police officers," Director John C. Harris said.

He added, "It's really based on how much they've done for their community, and how much they've sacrificed beyond their military service."

Both Bostic and Elum's enshrinement, along with more than a dozen others, was made official on Nov. 6.

You can hear both their stories, plus more from Director Harris, today at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in our 'Your Service Veterans Day' Special.

