Remembering Our Fallen: Traveling memorial honoring fallen service members makes stop in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — They say a picture is worth 1,000 words but the photos on the towers of a traveling memorial mean so much more.

Taking a temporary home at the VFW Post 6768 in Northfield is the "Remembering Our Fallen" memorial, which travels the country to honor the fallen military members since Sept. 11, 2001.

Each tower stands 10-feet tall and is covered with the names and photographs of the fallen.

“There’s a lot of people on these towers that are forgotten about. So we’re here to try to remember those people," Clinton Ulrich said.

Some of the names and faces on the tower are more familiar than others on this stop, like Robert M. Carr, from Fowler, Ohio.

Robert Carr was killed on March 13, 2007 by an IED in Baghdad. His parents made it out to the memorial in Northfield.

“There's not a day goes by I don’t think of him.” Jeffery Carr said.

Standing in front of the tower that honors the ultimate sacrifice their son made for his country, the Carrs remembered the good times they had while making sure there's never a day that he's forgotten.

"We speak his name, daily," Cathy Carr said.

Robert Carr, along with all of the other brave individuals honored in the photos, has a story that lives on through the traveling towers of the Remembering Our Fallen memorial.

“When I look at these faces, every one of them answered the call. Every one,” Cathy Carr said. "As the sign says, ‘Man does not die until he is forgotten…’ We hope they never get forgotten.”

"And as long as we keep remembering, they never really die," Jeffery Carr said.

The display will be in Northfield until Sunday, June 27 at 6 pm.

To learn more about the Remembering Our Fallen traveling memorial, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.