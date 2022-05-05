Paula’s Choice Exfoliant Has A Cult Following In Beauty Circles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We all want radiant, glowing skin. It’s a major marker of being healthy. While diet, sleep and exercise all play important roles, a good exfoliant can also help. Skin becomes dry and dull as dead cells build upon its surface, creating congestion. By exfoliating these extra layers, you can reveal more even-toned, luminous skin while reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

You can “clear your canvas,” so to speak, with a product like Paula’s Choice Exfoliant, which has built up a cult-like following among users. Its 2% salicylic acid is designed to unclogs pores, revealing smoother and softer skin. Green tea extract smooths the skin, combats redness and also helps fight signs of aging. Beta hydroxy acid (BHA) helps to remove built-up layers of skin as it evens tone and fades dark spots and discoloration. This exfoliant is also fragrance-, paraben- and cruelty-free.

Suitable for all skin types, this formula is gentle enough to use once or twice a day. You simply apply the liquid to your fingertips or to cotton balls and then swipe it over your face, including the eye area, yet avoiding the lash line and eyelids. It’s meant to be used after cleansing and toning. Unlike most exfoliants, you don’t rinse this one off. It’s known to help with hormonal acne, blackheads, whiteheads and oily skin.

Paula’s Choice Exfoliant has won a slew of awards, including the 2021 Glamour Beauty Award Readers’ Choice, Best Acne Treatment and the 2019 GQ Grooming Award, Best Face Products for Men. With the company claiming one bottle is sold every minute globally, it certainly has a devoted following. On a consumer-based self-assessment, 91% of users saw noticeably healthier skin, 90% saw improved texture and 82% saw smaller pores, according to Paula’s Choice.

It’s currently available on Amazon for $30.40 for a 4-ounce bottle or, if you just want to try it out first, $11 for a 1-ounce bottle.

Amazon reviewers have mostly sung its praises, giving it an average of 4.6 stars out of five. Purchasers appreciate how non-irritating this formula is and how well it works at the first sign of acne forming. One woman mentioned she uses it under her armpits to help clear up any post-shaving irritation and that her boyfriend now uses it on his face after shaving.

Another woman who felt “skeptical at first” now deems Paula’s Choice Exfoliant as “sorcery” because it’s worked wonders on her skin. Another person claims it’s a downright “miracle in a bottle,” citing she’d had several skin issues and nothing had ever made a difference until she started using this product. Another woman called it a “godsend.”

Be sure to increase your sunscreen usage while using this product as BHA is known to cause increased sun sensitivity. Remember that less is more when first starting out as a little will go a long way. Some reviewers noted seeing their skin break out shortly after starting and chalk the skin purge up to the fact that it’s working.

