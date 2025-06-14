PHOTOS: Protesters gather across Northeast Ohio for 'No Kings' events
Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration have vowed to rally in communities across Northeast Ohio on Saturday ahead of a military parade in Washington to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s birthday. The “No Kings” protests are a national movement opposing what organizers call increasing authoritarianism and political overreach.
Downtown ClevelandPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Downtown ClevelandPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Pepper PikePhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Downtown ClevelandPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Downtown ClevelandPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Downtown ClevelandPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Pepper PikePhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Downtown ClevelandPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland