8,600 without power in Cuyahoga County on Saturday

Posted at 9:16 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 21:16:09-04

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — According to FirstEnergy’s website, 8,600 residents are without power on Saturday night.

Shaker Heights has 4,800 with no lights on, in addition to University Heights with 2,900 customers.

FirstEnergy hopes to restore power by 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the website.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

