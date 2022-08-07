8,600 without power in Cuyahoga County on Saturday

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — According to FirstEnergy’s website, 8,600 residents are without power on Saturday night.

Shaker Heights has 4,800 with no lights on, in addition to University Heights with 2,900 customers.

FirstEnergy hopes to restore power by 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the website.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

