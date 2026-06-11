Over 18,000 without power in multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Over 18,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night.
The following counties are experiencing power outages:
- Cuyahoga: 3,539
- Summit: 8,502
- Lorain: 5,244
- Lake: 1,774
- Stark: 1,058
News 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw has been tracking severe storms throughout Wednesday evening and night. The storms have been fueled by heat and humidity from earlier in the day.
RELATED: Power of 5 tracking Wednesday evening storms
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