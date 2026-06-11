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Over 18,000 without power in multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Power Outages
Associated Press
Power Outages
Power Outages
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Over 18,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night.

The following counties are experiencing power outages:

  • Cuyahoga: 3,539
  • Summit: 8,502
  • Lorain: 5,244
  • Lake: 1,774
  • Stark: 1,058

News 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw has been tracking severe storms throughout Wednesday evening and night. The storms have been fueled by heat and humidity from earlier in the day.

RELATED: Power of 5 tracking Wednesday evening storms

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