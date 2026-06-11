Over 18,000 without power in multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Over 18,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night.

The following counties are experiencing power outages:



Cuyahoga: 3,539

Summit: 8,502

Lorain: 5,244

Lake: 1,774

Stark: 1,058

News 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw has been tracking severe storms throughout Wednesday evening and night. The storms have been fueled by heat and humidity from earlier in the day.

RELATED: Power of 5 tracking Wednesday evening storms