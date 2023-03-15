The new ‘Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook’ is available for pre-order

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood and want to go back — or have been longing to visit for the first time — there’s a new cookbook that should tide you over until you can take a trip.

“The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook” has 100 recipes inspired by the Dollywood Theme Park. The book includes recipes like Frannie’s Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich from Grandstand Café, meatloaf stackers from Granny Ogle’s Ham ‘n’ Beans, Fruity Pebbles funnel cakes and more.

Because the recipes are only inspired by Dollywood and are not the actual recipes, they may be slightly different than what is served in the park. But they should be close enough that you may not even be able to tell the difference.

The book will be released April 4, but you can pre-order it on Amazon now to lock in the price of $20.69.

Just one recipe from the book given away as a preview on Amazon is for an orange cream milkshake from the 1950s-themed restaurant Red’s.

All you need is vanilla ice cream, orange sherbet, whole milk, pure orange extract, whipped topping and an orange. Just put most of the ingredients in a blender, blend until smooth, then top with whipped topping and an orange slice.

Amazon has a handful of cookbooks from other theme parks as well, like “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook,” which includes the recipe for the blue noodles see in “Andor,” as well as “The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook” and “The Official Disney Parks Cookbook.”

“The Official Disney Parks Cookbook” features 101 recipes from the Disney vault, including Chef Mickey’s breakfast pizza, Mickey Mouse beignets and rainbow sprinkle whoopie pies.

Disney has also shared some of their popular recipes for free if you want to make some treats without adding to your cookbook collection.

You can make everything from Tonga Toast to tater tot nachos, “Toy Story” Land grilled cheese and the popular three-ingredient Dole Whip.

