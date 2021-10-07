USPS Cleveland hosting job application workshop for holiday positions

CLEVELAND — The United States Postal Service is hosting an application workshop in Cleveland in an attempt to fill holiday positions.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, a workshop at the USPS Cleveland Administrative Building will be held from 5 pm. to 7 p.m. to help applicants navigate the application portal.

USPS is hiring for holiday clerk and mail carrier positions, and will have HR specialists on-site during the workshop to help with applications.

The USPS Cleveland Administrative Building is located at 2200 Orange Ave.

To be eligible for a position, applicants must be 18 or older, be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background check, and have a valid driver's license.

Applications are only being accepted online.

To learn more about USPS job opportunities, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.