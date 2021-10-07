Watch

USPS Cleveland hosting job application workshop for holiday positions

Posted at 4:26 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 16:26:10-04

CLEVELAND — The United States Postal Service is hosting an application workshop in Cleveland in an attempt to fill holiday positions.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, a workshop at the USPS Cleveland Administrative Building will be held from 5 pm. to 7 p.m. to help applicants navigate the application portal.

USPS is hiring for holiday clerk and mail carrier positions, and will have HR specialists on-site during the workshop to help with applications.

The USPS Cleveland Administrative Building is located at 2200 Orange Ave.

To be eligible for a position, applicants must be 18 or older, be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background check, and have a valid driver's license.

Applications are only being accepted online.

To learn more about USPS job opportunities, click here.

