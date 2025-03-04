Eggonomics: Rising egg prices means big business for chicken rentals

As egg prices continue to rise, more people are considering backyard chickens as a way to secure their own egg supply.

For Wendy Hyland, renting hens has been a summer tradition for the past three years, although she is an empty nester through the winter.

“You get to experience having chickens, taking care of them,” Hyland said. “But when it’s cold, they come, and they pick them up.”

RELATED STORY | Grocery retailers begin limiting egg purchases amid supply issues

Hyland rents her hens through Rent the Chicken, a company that provides temporary backyard flocks, including shelter, food, supplies, and even treats. The program also allows participants to "chicken out" if they decide backyard farming isn't for them.

With egg prices rising, Hyland is considering doubling her flock this year. Renting two hens for six months costs $545, while four hens cost $795. The four-hen package provides about 48 dozen eggs over the rental period — roughly the same amount that would cost $480 at current grocery store prices.

Jenn Tompkins, co-owner of Rent the Chicken, said demand has increased as shoppers look for alternatives to expensive and scarce store-bought eggs.

RELATED STORY | USDA head touts $1 billion plan to combat bird flu, lower egg prices

“They don’t have to worry about the prices of eggs in-store,” Tompkins said. “They don’t have to worry about if there are eggs at the store or if they have to limit egg purchasing because they have their food source in their own backyard.”

Tompkins added that with such a small flock of two or four, bird flu is a lot less of a concern. But her company provides education and support if anyone has questions.

Mike Slavin, who sells and rents chicken coops at Slavins Buildings in Ohio, said he's seen a surge in interest as well.

“Ever since these egg prices have taken off, going to $5 a dozen, I’ve been getting many phone calls on chicken coops,” Slavin said.

He offers a rent-to-own option, with a 6-by-8-foot coop costing $2,800 to buy or $118 per month to rent. About 40% of his customers choose rent-to-own to avoid paying upfront costs.

"Right now, chicken coops are a little harder to get," Slavin said. "But we've seen more being built right now because of the egg prices."

RELATED STORY | USDA forecasts egg prices to surge 41% in 2025 amid avian flu outbreak

Hyland admits she likely doesn't save money with her birds, especially with a household full of egg eaters.

“Probably will be a wash… because I have a lot of egg eaters that go through them very quickly,” she said.

Still, she enjoys the experience — so much so that she spoils her hens with extra treats and even toys.

For those considering backyard chickens, now may be the time to act. Demand for rentals and coops is high, and suppliers expect to sell out as spring approaches.

This story was originally published by Elizabeth VanMetre with the Scripps News Group.