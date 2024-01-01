Scripps News Investigates

1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Solar Eclipse 2024
News
Local
Cleveland Metro
Akron Canton
Ohio
National
World
Schools
Two Americas
Missing Persons
Made Us Smile
Your Service
NASA Glenn
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Live Radar
Winter Weather Awareness
School Closings
Severe Weather Alerts
Weather News
Live Cameras
Power Outages
Tornado Safety
Watch News Live
Morning Rush
News 5 livestream event
News 5 User Guide
News by County
Cuyahoga County
Stark County News
Summit County
Lake County
Lorain County
Medina County News
Geauga County News
Portage County News
Ashtabula County News
Wayne County News
Ashland County News
Erie County News
Richland County News
Holmes County News
Huron County News
Tuscarawas County News
Carroll County News
Traffic
Traffic Map
Traffic News
Gas Prices Cleveland and Akron
Sports
Browns
Cavaliers
Guardians
Ohio State
Next Man Up
Browns Player of the Game
Student Athlete of the Week
We Follow Through
A Better Land
Let's Go NEO
Investigations
All Investigations
Breaking Their Silence
Dangerously Understaffed
County Jail
Fertility Clinic Failure
Cleveland Water
Diagnosis: Debt
Social Insecurity
Domestic Violence
Continuing Coverage
Solar Eclipse 2024
Tusky Valley Tragedy
Abortion in Ohio
Marijuana in Ohio
UAW Strike
East Cleveland Police
Solar Eclipse 2024
East Palestine Train Derailment
Jayland Walker
Lachelle Jordan
Russia-Ukraine War
Coronavirus
Vaccinating Ohio
Schools
Medical Marijuana
Shane Bartek
Amy Mihaljevic
James Skernivitz
Police Violence Protests
Frank Q. Jackson
Opioid Crisis
Rocky River Reservation Murders
Alishah Pointer
137 Shots
Slavic Village Quadruple Homicide
Di'Yanni Griffin
Lead Safety
Aniya Day-Garrett
Samuel Legg
Shawn Grate
Shutdown in Lordstown
Politics
2024 March Primary Election Results
Abortion in Ohio
Marijuana in Ohio
Local Politics
Elections Local
Ohio Politics
National Politics
Elections National
Money
Don't Waste Your Money
Consumer News
Lifestyle
Cleveland Public Library
Health and Fitness
Pets
Pet of the Weekend
Travel
Food
Your Health Matters
Entertainment
TV Listings
Events
Concerts
Rock Hall
Cedar Point
100 Hidden Gems
50 Best Patios
Academic Challenge
Best of Class 2024
Videos
Morning Rush
News 5 livestream event
Podcasts
Spotlight 5
Mark's Garden
Ohio Lottery Results
Watch Cash Explosion
About Us
Staff
Sales Staff
Contact Us
News 5 Apps
News Literacy
Contests
Moving Forward
Licensing archived video from News 5
News 5 Partners
Advertise
WEWS: The first 70 years
Support
TV Listings
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Weather
Stream News 5
Moving Forward
Contests
Local Business Spotlight
WHN? Newsletter
Contact Us
We Follow Through
Best of Class
Tablo
Let's Go NEO
Quick links...
Weather
Stream News 5
Moving Forward
Contests
Local Business Spotlight
WHN? Newsletter
Contact Us
We Follow Through
Best of Class
Tablo
Let's Go NEO
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Scripps News Investigates
Read more about Scripps News here