Cleveland plays final home game Monday as Indians

CLEVELAND — Cleveland will play its final home game as the Indians, the team’s nickname since 1915. The club will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season.

President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti doesn’t have a date when the Indians signage outside and inside the ballpark will be removed.

Cleveland hosts Kansas City in a Monday afternoon makeup of a rainout last week.

The team will spend the rest of the final week on the road.

The Guardians will be the fifth name in franchise history joining the Blues (1901), Bronchos (1902), Naps (1903-1914) and Indians (1915-2021).

The announcement was made by the team on Twitter on July 23.

The Cleveland Indians began the process of changing their name after years of protests calling the team name and former Chief Wahoo logo “derogatory,” “racist,” and “offensive."

Manager Terry Francona said in July 2020 that he believed the time had come for the team to change its name after more than 100 years.

“I think it’s time to move forward,” Francona said. “It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

Dolan said hearing firsthand the stories and experiences of Native American people, the team gained a deep understanding of how tribal communities feel about the team name and the detrimental effects it has on them.

RELATED: Cleveland Indians changing name to Guardians

A brief history on the name change from Cleveland Indians to Guardians

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.