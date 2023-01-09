Cav Donovan Mitchell earns NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — On Monday, the NBA announced its Eastern Conference Player of the Week was given to Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan 'Spida' Mitchell.

The week included games played from Monday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 8.

During that week Mitchell had a jaw-dropping performance by scoring 71 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds versus the Chicago Bulls. He created a new franchise record, became the seventh player in NBA history to score 70+ points and broke the record for most combined points after halftime.

Early on in the season, Mitchell broke Austin Carr's 90-point franchise record for most points in the first three games of the season—Mitchell had 100 points.

He also won Player of the Week for the games from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18.

This will be Mitchell's second time being honored as the Player of the Week this season and the fifth such award in his career.

He becomes the first Cavalier to win the award multiple times in a single season since Lebron James in 2017-2018.

