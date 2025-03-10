Browns 2025 free agency tracker: Who is leaving, who is staying and who is on their way to Cleveland

BEREA, Ohio — 'Tis the season of free agency in the NFL, a time when players leave teams, extend their time on teams and join new clubs. For the Browns, the window might not be full of flashy moves, but they will inevitably be active in some capacity. And with 26 free agents on the roster, many players who have come to call Cleveland home may be finding themselves in new locations this week.

At noon Monday, the Browns were officially able to begin contacting players who are set to become unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Any deals made over the next two days will not be made official until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

But handshake and verbal deals are what this time frame is all about, so as moves are made they'll be updated in the tracker below. There are several big names set to become free agents, including running back Nick Chubb and offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. There are also positions of need, especially quarterback, where Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only player set to be on the roster at free agency.

Make sure to check back in the coming days for updates.

March 9, 12 p.m. —

Browns extend DE Myles Garrett

It looked like the Browns were on track to lose their best player when star defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade in February. The Browns were steadfast on keeping Garrett, refusing to entertain any trade offers and despite the back and forth over the past several weeks, have ultimately come to an agreement to keep Garrett in orange and brown for years to come. The team signed Garrett to a 4-year contract extension to make the pass rusher the highest-paid non-quaterback in NFL history. More here.

Browns unrestricted free agents:



T Hakeem Adeniji

TE Jordan Akins

CB Tony Brown II

LB Devin Bush

T Geron Christian

RB Nick Chubb

G Michael Dunn

CB Mike Ford Jr.

RB D'Onta Foreman

FB/C Nick Harris

T James Hudson III

LB Khaleke Hudson

DT Maurice Hurst II

G Germain Ifedi

WR Elijah Moore

WR James Proche II

TE Geoff Swaim

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

QB Jameis Winston

Browns restricted free agents:



S D'Anthony Bell

DE James Houston

QB Bailey Zappe

Browns exclusive free rights agents:



DT Michael Dwumfour

RB John Kelly Jr.

LB Winston Reid- TENDERED

TE Blake Whiteheart- TENDERED

