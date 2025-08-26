Browns continue trimming roster with deadline to get to 53 looming

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns roster is being trimmed and shaped ahead of the roster cutdown deadline and ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Cleveland started making their moves early, trimming their roster down on Sunday by waiving 17 players and terminating the contract of four others.

The following players were waived on Sunday:



CB Chigozie Anusiem

TE Sal Canella

G Javion Cohen

T Sebastian Gutierrez

DE K.J. Henry

DT Ralph Holley

CB Christian Holmes

CB Keenan Isaac

T Jason Ivey

DE Titus Leo

LB Marvin Moody

CB Darius Rush

LB Charlie Thomas III

T Lorenzo Thompson

G Dartanyan Tinsley

TE Mitchell Van Vooren

C Bucky Williams

The following players had their contracts terminated on Sunday:



T Jackson Barton

CB Tony Brown II

QB Tyler Huntley

S Nik Needham

Browns add cornerback in free agency, signing Nik Needham to roster

RELATED: Browns add cornerback in free agency, signing Nik Needham to roster

On Monday, the Browns trimmed up their quarterbacks room, trading Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders.

RELATED: Browns trading Kenny Pickett to Raiders, narrowing QB room down to 3

On Tuesday, the Browns got active early. While they added a player via trade, acquiring offensive lineman KT Leveston from the Rams, they went the other way in releasing veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson, a league source confirmed to News 5 Tuesday morning.

There will be more releases as the day goes on, with the deadline to trip to 53 players at 4 p.m. Check back here throughout the morning and afternoon for more updates.

Some of the players departing the building may be back in orange and brown, perhaps signing back to Cleveland's practice squad once they clear waivers. Others will find themselves on new teams via waivers or free agent signings once the dust settles.

The Browns initial 53-man roster will be posted here once announced.

While the initial 53-man roster outlines what the team will look like to start the season in Week 1, it's not the final roster. The Browns will likely continue adding players and releasing others as teams across the league trim their rosters and new players become available.