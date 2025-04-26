Browns get their rookie QB, selecting Oregon's Dillon Gabriel with No. 94 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — With their final pick of Saturday night, the Cleveland Browns added the position most anticipated, but not the player many projected. With the No. 94 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel is the Browns' second third-round pick of the night after taking tight end Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green with the No. 67 pick.

Last year with the Ducks, Gabriel was a Heisman Trophy finalist, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, among other accolades.

Gabriel helped lead Oregon to a Big Ten Championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, starting in 14 games with 447 completed passes for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The 5'11" (sometimes listed as 6-feet) 205-pound quarterback ended his collegiate career as the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) all-time leader in total touchdowns with 189.

Barring any trades, the Browns are done selecting for the night. They'll be on the clock again Sunday, their first pick is the No. 126 overall pick in Round 4.

Browns draft selections:



Round 1- No. 5 overall (From Jacksonville): DT Mason Graham (READ MORE) Round 2- No. 33 overall: LB Carson Schwesinger (READ MORE) Round 2- No. 36 overall (From Jacksonville): RB Quinshon Judkins (READ MORE) Round 3- No. 67 overall: TE Harold Fannin Jr. (READ MORE) Round 3- No. 94 overall: QB Dillon Gabriel Round 4- No. 126 overall (From Jacksonville) Round 5- No.166 overall Round 6- No. 192 overall

