Browns K Cade York, RB Nick Chubb up for NFL weekly awards after performances in game against Panthers

The Browns are already getting ready for their next matchup—the home opener against the New York Jets—but the team isn't done getting acknowledged for their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers just yet as rookie kicker Cade York and running back Nick Chubb both are up for weekly awards from the NFL.

York—who hit the game-winning 58-yard field goal with seconds on the clock Sunday afternoon, becoming an instant fan favorite and giving the Browns their first season opener victory in 18 years—has been nominated for the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award. Not only did York hit the game-winner, he was a perfect 4/4 in field goal attempts and 2/2 in extra point attempts in his NFL regular season debut.

Cade York gives Browns first season opener win in 18-years with victory over Baker Mayfield-led Panthers

RELATED: Cade York gives Browns first season opener win in 18 years with victory over Baker Mayfield-led Panthers

Also up for the award is Commanders wide receiver Jahon Dotson (3 rec., 40 yards, 2 TD), Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (12 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD), Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, (4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery), Jaguars outside linebacker Travon Walker (4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT) and Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5 rec., 74 yards).

Fans can vote for the winner by clicking here.

Rusty Jones/AP Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

In addition to York's nomination, Browns running back Nick Chubb is up for the season's first FedEx Ground Player of the Week award. Chubb showed off his dominance on the field, cutting through gaps, shedding tackles and moving the chains for the Browns all day Sunday. He rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries.

Chubb is up against Colts running back Jonathon Taylor ( 161 yards, 31 carries, TD) and Lions running back D'Andre Swift (144 yards, 15 carries, TD).

Fans can vote for the winner by clicking here.

RELATED: Browns victory has Cleveland sports fans smiling for the first time in a while

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.