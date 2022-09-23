Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. carted off, others injured during Thursday night game against Steelers

CLEVELAND — Multiple Cleveland Browns players including safety Ronnie Harrison, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sustained injuries in the primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harrison has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after sustaining a hamstring injury during warmups, according to News 5's Camryn Justice.

#Browns Ronnie Harrison has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after sustaining a hamstring injury during warmups. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 23, 2022

As for Walker Jr., he was hit hard after attempting a tackle. The Steelers defender fell on top of him, injuring his left leg. He was seen carted off the field during the third quarter of the game wearing an air cast.

Owusu-Koramoah limped off the field and headed into the medical tent for evaluation. Shortly after he was seen stretching out on the sideline, but then headed to the locker room for further evaluation before being listed as questionable to return with a quad injury.

Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan has also been listed as questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. left the field due to an injury to his left ankle. He retreated into the locker room for further evaluation, but returned to the game shortly after.

RELATED:



Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.