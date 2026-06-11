Browns QB Deshaun Watson speaks to the media for first time since 2024 season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday since an Achilles injury ended his 2024-2025 season early.

He addressed the media after the mandatory mini-camp on Wednesday, discussing the old and new as he's back on the field.

"It was a lot of ups and downs. You know, I learned a lot about myself, learned that, you know, you just got to be patient, just keep working, keep pushing, keep pushing forward. But, you know, I've always kind of had that mentality since I was a kid, you know, growing up," Watson said.

Watson has been an active member in the Browns quarterback competition since the start of OTA sessions.

Last week, head coach Todd Monken said, "We've got two starting-level quarterbacks" when discussing the performances of Watson and Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Watson expressed that he wants to earn the right to be QB1.

"I mean, it's very important. I think each and every person that walks into this... locker room should have that mindset that you want to start in this league. That's, that's why we show up each and every day, to be able to go out there and be able to perform on Sundays or whatever that, that day is. So, yeah, it's definitely the main focus of why, you know, I work hard to be able to come back the way I do," Watson said.

In terms of returning to what Watson was in 2020, he said he feels different, for the better.

"I'm not trying to really replicate the 2020. I'm a different person, you know, I'm- I'm older, I'm more wise. So I, I think at the same time, I know everyone wants to, you know, wind the clock back, but we can't do that. So at the end of the day, I just got to focus on being the best product and being the best player I can for, you know, Deshaun Watson as a Cleveland Brown player," he said.

When it comes to fans with differing opinions on the quarterback, Watson said he's focused on what he can control.

"I can't control what the fans... and how they, you know, approach me or approach any other person that walks out there," said Watson. "At the end of the day, when I step in between the lines, I got to lock in on the task at hand. And that's just winning, winning and being successful."

Watson said he feels as healthy as he's ever been, which will be the top priority in the midst of the quarterback competition.

"I can say that now I'm fully healthy, I'm ready to go. This last year, I was able to conquer that," Watson said.

Speaking of the competition, Watson was asked about how things have been between him and Sanders as the two battle for the number one position.

"I mean, it's been good. I think from the time he got drafted, the relationship and conversations has been growing, even during pre-draft. And I, I've known the Sanders family. I've known his brother all the way back when he was at SMU, when coach Chad Morris, he was the coach there, I used to go out there, and you know, I used to hang out with the team, and his brother was one of the players. So, you know, me and his family got a good relationship, and you know, we always just try to pull for each other," said Watson. "So, you know, we both have the opportunity to go out there and put out the best product for the team and, and let Monken and the organization choose who can go out there, and we're going to support each other."

Watson has come a long way since the season-ender.

In October of 2024, he suffered an Achilles tendon tear in a Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In January of 2025, he rolled the same ankle off the field while in Miami.

After two surgeries and months of recovery, Watson returned to practice at the beginning of December 2025.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to return to practice a year after season-ending Achilles injury

In March 2025, the Browns restructured Watson's contract, creating $35.8 million in cap space for the upcoming season. Watson was initially given a 5-year $230 million deal after the Browns traded for him in 2021.

At that time, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said they "took a big swing and miss with Deshaun," telling fans to hold them accountable for the disappointment.

RELATED: 'Swing and miss': Browns' owners say they are accountable for disastrous Deshaun Watson trade

When asked about his current relationship with the Halslams, Watson said, "I mean, the relationship is great. I mean... Dee, Jimmy, they were at my wedding. We talk all the time.

He calls me whenever, you know, it- it happens and things like that. You know, one of my favorite baseball players that I've been watching is Bryce Harper. Sometimes he swings, but he stands back up, and he gets another opportunity, and he hits the home run. So you never know what the opportunity might show up, and that's what I have right now."