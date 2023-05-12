Cleveland Browns sign 5 draft picks

The Cleveland Browns have made things official by signing their five draft picks to contracts for this upcoming season.

The team signed defensive tackle Siaki Ika, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, cornerback Cameron Mitchell and center Luke Wypler.

Ika was the team's first pick of the draft. He was chosen in the third round and was the 98th overall player in the draft.

In 2019, Ika played 13 games as a reserve at LSU and had 17 tackles, 1.5 for loss. The next year he played four games and had five tackles, one sack. In 2021, he transferred to Baylor and played in 13 games with 12 starts where he had 24 tackles, six for loss with four sacks. In 2022, Ika started in 11 of 12 games he played in and had 24 tackles, two for loss, and two pass breakups.

Ika will wear number 62.

McGuire was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round at pick number 126.

He'll work for a chance to play opposite Myles Garrett this season, joining Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas in the fight for starting snaps.

McGuire will wear number 91.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns take defensive end Isaiah McGuire with No. 126 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick for the Browns and 140 overall.

He had a 70% completion percentage, which was a record at UCLA.

Thompson-Robinson will wear number 17.

Mitchell was the Browns' second pick in the fifth round.

He led Northwestern with 19 pass breakups.

Mitchell will wear number 29.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns select cornerback Cameron Mitchell with No. 142 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Rounding out the signings was Wypler, who was a sixth-round pick and 156th overall.

Wypler was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference selection as a 13-game starter.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns select Buckeye Luke Wypler with penultimate pick in 2023 NFL Draft

He will wear number 56.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry breaks down how team prepares for NFL Draft