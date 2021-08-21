Everything you need to know about Sunday's Browns game: Muni-Lot rules, weather, parking and more

CLEVELAND — The Browns are set to take on the New York Giants Sunday afternoon in a pre-season game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Before you head downtown to watch the game, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The Game

How to watch:

Browns Countdown coverage starts at noon on News 5. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

How to listen:

Tune in to ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan or 98.5 WNXC at 1 p.m. to hear it on the radio. If you're local, you can also listen live on Browns.com or the Browns mobile app.

2021 Browns home game Muni-Lot/tailgating rules

Per the City of Cleveland, the following rules are in effect for all Browns home games for this season.

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy

No in and out privileges

All litter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines.

Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

"Violation of these rules may result in fines and ejection from the premises," the city said.

Muni-Lot Operation and Fees

During regular and pre-season weekend homes games, the municipal lot opens promptly at 7:00 am. For evening games, the eastern portion of the lot will open at noon for game day vehicles while the western portion of the lot will not be open to game day parking until 5:00 p.m. No large vehicles (motorhomes, RVs, buses, etc.) will be allowed in the previously mentioned lots before designated start times. The fee to park in the municipal lot is $25 dollars. You will be charged for all spaces that you occupy. Cleveland Police will not permit vehicles to line-up or stage on the Shoreway before game time.

Alcohol and Safety

Open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot. If you plan to consume alcohol during any sporting event, always ensure that you have a designated driver. Please exercise caution at all times and if you see something, please say something.

Sanitation

There will be 48 portable restrooms, 50 trash cans and 3 dumpsters in the lot during all regular season games. Private latrines are strictly prohibited. Please make sure all trash is disposed of properly before you leave any lot.

Parking

Parking restrictions are put in place in downtown Cleveland for each Browns home football game – typically for three hours before each game and until two hours after the game’s completion. Look for signs attached to posts, poles and parking meters in those areas affected by the restrictions. Violators will be ticketed and towed if parked in violation. All associated fines and fees to have an automobile released must be done at the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center located at 3040 Quigley Road.

Weather

Sunday's thunderstorm chances are slim. Isolated storms are possible after noon into the early evening hours. Most of the area will stay dry. Temperatures will rebound back into the middle 80s with more humidity settling in during the day.

FORECAST: Summer sunshine and heat building into Ohio for the weekend

What Happend at the Browns/Giants Practice?

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants held their second of two joint practices on Friday at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus training facility in Berea.

Thursday's practice stayed calm, but with the temperature outside rising, so did players' tempers Friday.

The two teams battled it out through the practice session with the Giants looking much more competitive than they did the day before. As the session went on, the players began stepping up the trash-talking, led by former Brown Jabrill Peppers.

Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard were on the field with some of their teammates after practice had wrapped, and at some point threw hands, swinging at each other but missing each blow.

Hill walked off towards the training facility afterward. Shepard walked over for an interview with New York media. And just like that, it was over.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he'll review the throwdown between Troy Hill and Sterling Shepard that just happened after practice. Anthony Walker said they were playing around but Stefanski will check it out.



Here's the aftermath of the situation: pic.twitter.com/VHG5zK8P7c — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2021

First Energy Stadium Capacity

Expect a packed Dawg Pound this season as Browns representatives said Friday that they are prepared to have a full-capacity crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium throughout the 2021 season, starting with this Sunday’s pre-season home game against the New York Giants.

Team officials said they are encouraging, but not requiring, masks indoors for all fans and masks outdoors for fans that are unvaccinated, per current CDC guidelines.

The CDC recommends that all spectators wear masks indoors, which includes interior spaces, such as gathering/event spaces, elevators, restrooms and the press box regardless of vaccination status, Browns officials stated in a news release. Additionally, masks are recommended outdoors for unvaccinated persons when they cannot maintain physical distancing, the team stated.

