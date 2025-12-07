Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
SportsBrowns NewsHow to watch the Browns game

Actions

How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Tennessee Titans in their Week 14 game

49ers Browns Football
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is congratulated by tight end David Njoku (85) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
49ers Browns Football
Posted

The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon for their Week 14 game.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. You can catch the game on Fox or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Ahead of the game, five players were listed as questionable, and five others were ruled out.

RELATED: Browns list 5 players as questionable, rule out 5 others for game against Titans

And on Saturday, Cleveland elevated DE K.J. Henry from the practice squad.

RELATED: Browns elevate DE K.J. Henry ahead of Week 14 game against Titans

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.