How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Tennessee Titans in their Week 14 game

The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon for their Week 14 game.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. You can catch the game on Fox or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Ahead of the game, five players were listed as questionable, and five others were ruled out.

And on Saturday, Cleveland elevated DE K.J. Henry from the practice squad.

