Road to recovery: Nick Chubb undergoing knee surgery Friday, sources confirm

It was the season-ending injury that shook not only Northeast Ohio but the entire NFL.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field during the Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 18 with a knee injury.

Friday, he is set to undergo knee surgery, sources told News 5's Camryn Justice.

Chubb was carrying the ball toward the end zone when he was hit awkwardly by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The play is hard to watch, as it appears that his knee was inverted, causing a serious injury.

After some swelling went down, Chubb was able to get an MRI test showing he suffered a torn MCL, league sources confirmed.

Surgeons will be able to confirm whether or not other ligaments are intact during Friday's surgery.

Chubb will have a long road to recovery after his surgery, but with the injury not appearing to be as severe as the one sustained in 2015, there's a better likelihood of his return to football after the procedures and a full slate of rehab.

His teammates are fully expecting that to be the case.

"Talk about a dude that come to work every day, put his hard hat on, go to work. He’s the model Cleveland Brown. Heart goes out to him and his family," safety Grant Delpit said. "It’s the second time having a crazy injury like that. He’s a model teammate and best back in the league, for I don’t know how many years now. But he’s one of the hardest workers I know, the most humble guy ever. So he’ll be back for vengeance next year, I’m sure. Shoutout to Chubb, man, the team is with you."

The outpour of love didn't just come from his current team, but from players all throughout the NFL, from celebrities and students in Berea, made him get well soon cards to lift his spirits.

Watch that heart-warming story below:

Berea students make get well cards for Browns star Nick Chubb

News that Chubb will be able to get back to the sport he loves one day is the good news we're all hoping for following Friday's surgery.