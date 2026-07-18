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Game 2 in Cleveland Guardians doubleheader against Pittsburgh Pirates delayed due to weather

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Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, left, scores behind Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis, right, in the third linning of the first baseball game of a split doubleheader in Cleveland, Saturday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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The Cleveland Guardians have delayed Game 2 in Saturday's doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates as storms move through Northeast Ohio.

After announcing a 7:50 p.m. start time, the game was delayed again due to rain. A new start time has not yet been announced.

Wind and rain have swept through Northeast Ohio on Saturday, prompting several watches and warnings for News 5's viewing area.

RELATED: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

This is the second time a game in this series has been moved, as Friday night's game was postponed due to poor air quality.

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians postpone game against Pittsburgh due to air quality conditions

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