Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians rookie Chase DeLauter named AL Player of the Week

Guardians Baseball
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Chase DeLauter in action during an opening-day baseball game, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Guardians Baseball
Posted

Cleveland Guardians' Chase DeLauter won his first career award on Monday, as he was named the AL Player of the Week.

The rookie outfielder is the first Guardians player to win this award since José Ramírez was honored last July.

DeLauter made his regular-season debut on Opening Day and became the first player in franchise history to hit multiple home runs in his regular-season debut and the fifth in franchise history to hit a home run in his first career plate appearance.

The 24-year-old made his MLB debut for the Guards during the 2025 AL Wild Card Series against Detroit.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.