Guardians rookie Chase DeLauter named AL Player of the Week

Cleveland Guardians' Chase DeLauter won his first career award on Monday, as he was named the AL Player of the Week.

The rookie outfielder is the first Guardians player to win this award since José Ramírez was honored last July.

DeLauter made his regular-season debut on Opening Day and became the first player in franchise history to hit multiple home runs in his regular-season debut and the fifth in franchise history to hit a home run in his first career plate appearance.

The 24-year-old made his MLB debut for the Guards during the 2025 AL Wild Card Series against Detroit.