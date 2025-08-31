Non-disciplinary paid leave extended for 2 Guardians pitchers under investigation

The Cleveland Guardians announced on Sunday that the non-disciplinary paid leave for Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase has been extended.

Oritz was placed on leave after an investigation began in early July for unspecified reasons.

Then, later that month, Clase was placed on leave for an investigation into a sports gambling probe.

The pitchers were initially set to be on leave until the end of August; however, on Sunday, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to extend it until further notice.

The investigation is still underway, and the MLB said it will not comment further until the investigation is complete.

With the announcement of the extension, the Guardians said it has "been informed of the extension and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation."