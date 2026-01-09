Steven Kwan and Guardians reach 1-year deal, avoid arbitration

The Cleveland Guardians and outfielder Steven Kwan came to terms on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration in 2026, the club confirmed Thursday night.

Major League Baseball’s arbitration deadline was Jan. 8.

The 2025 American League All-Star capped off this past season with his fourth-straight Gold Glove Award, while batting .272 in 156 games— the second-highest batting average on a team that struggled mightily at the plate last year.

The 28-year old lead-off batter was pivotal in steering Cleveland to its second-straight American League Central Division title, and the largest divisional turnaround in modern-baseball history.

Guardians win AL Central, complete largest divisional comeback ever

Kwan becomes the fourth Guardian this off-season to strike a deal to avoid arbitration, joining fellow outfielder Nolan Jones, catcher David Fry, and RHP Matt Festa.

