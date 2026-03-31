Longtime Akron basketball coach accepts head coach position in South Carolina

After almost a decade, Akron men's basketball coach John Groce is leaving Northeast Ohio and heading south, according to our media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal. ESPN is also reporting the coach's departure.

On Monday, Groce told players he will head to the College of Charleston, where he will be the head basketball coach, according to the Beacon Journal.

The University of Akron named associate head coach Dustin Ford as the new head coach, pending approval of the university's board of trustees, UA said Monday evening.

Groce joined the Zips in 2017, and over the past nine seasons, he has compiled a 197-94 record, becoming the third-ranked basketball coach at the University of Akron, ABJ said.

Under Groce, the Zips became the first team in MAC history to win three tournament titles in a row, and has sent the team to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament four times.

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Ford served alongside Groce for all nine seasons, the university said. He began his coaching career in 2006 at Western Carolina.