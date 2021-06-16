1PM: OSHAA to make 'major announcement' regarding Ohio high school football

CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association is making a “major announcement” regarding Ohio high school football with the Pro Football Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch a livestream of the announcement at 1 p.m. below:

News 5 livestream event

Steve Strawbridge, Chief Administrative Officer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director are expected to speak.

The news conference will also be streamed on the OHSAA Facebook page here.

