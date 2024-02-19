Taco Bell and Salt & Straw are bringing Choco Tacos back again

Taco Bell and ice cream company Salt & Straw are bringing back a beloved dessert that was discontinued in 2022.

The two brands have teamed up to create a brand new version of Klondike’s classic Choco Taco (the original is shown above), which they’re calling an Ice Cream Chocolate Taco. Made with hand-pressed waffle cones and cinnamon ancho ice cream dipped in chocolate, it is then coated with toasted brown rice and will come with sweet sauces and dips.

While Taco Bell says in a press release the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco was one of the products served at their Live Más Live event and “currently in the testing pipeline,” Salt & Straw writes on Instagram that they will be available this summer.

The dessert will only be on the menu at Salt & Straw locations in seven cities and at Disney World and Disneyland. If you’re not near a Salt & Straw, you be able to order them online for nationwide shipping.

Salt & Straw isn’t the only brand Taco Bell will be collaborating with this year. The fast food chain will also be partnering with Cheez-It for a Cheez-It Crunchwrap, Tajín for three new products, Secret Aardvark, Disha Hot and Beekeeper Coffee for a Horchata Cold Brew Latte.

Taco Bell also revealed some other new menu items at the Live Más event, including a new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada that has already hit the menu for a limited time.

Other new treats include Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Cheesy Street Chalupas and a Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco. New desserts include Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights and Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato, which Taco Bell says is a “perfect complementary addition to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu.”



