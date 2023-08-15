This cucumber salsa recipe has a spicy twist

When you think of salsa, cucumbers may not be the first thing that pops into your mind. However, this particular recipe featuring a delightful mix of fresh cucumbers and honeydew may have you re-evaluating your salsa choices for the foreseeable future.

The recipe was originally featured on Eating Well and is the perfect accompaniment to a light seafood dish. It can also be eaten as a side salad or used as a dip. What really sets this salsa apart is the combination of fresh lime juice, lime zest, jalapeño and honeydew, which all combine to give it a spicy, tangy and sweet flavor that’s hard to resist.

The additional cilantro gives the salsa a beautiful monochromatic look, making it the perfect centerpiece on the dining table.

To make the salsa, you will need cucumber, honeydew, cilantro, white onion, a jalapeño pepper, lime zest, lime juice, white wine vinegar, sugar and salt.

To start, dice the cucumber and honeydew and add it to a small bowl. Next, finely chop cilantro, onion and one small jalapeño, and add it to the melon and cucumber.

Next, grab your lime and grate zest into a small bowl, then squeeze lime juice and add it in. Add white wine vinegar, sugar and salt. Mix it up and and add it to the lime mixture. Toss the mixture in with the produce, and mix evenly to coat. Get the full recipe for cucumber salsa at Eating Well.

You can store the salsa for up to two days in the refrigerator, but we’re not sure it’ll last that long!

Feel free to experiment with this salsa beyond using it as a side dip or salad. We think it would be perfect atop avocado toast, but the options are truly endless.

Need more recipes for all the cucumbers growing in your garden? Here are 15 cucumber recipes to try.

Enjoy!

