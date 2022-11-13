Lake Effect snow creates wet roads Sunday morning, use caution

CLEVELAND — As Lake Effect snow continues to fall in portions of Northeast Ohio, motorists should use caution as the Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting crashes due to slick road conditions.

According to ODOT, crews were out overnight treating the roads in preparation for today's snowfall and there are currently roughly 37 crews out attempting to keep the roads clear, however, there have been several accidents on I-90 W. Accidents are not currently creating delays.

The snow is not expected to continue into Monday.

