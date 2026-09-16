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TRAFFIC ALERT: I-77 NB closed in Summit County due to crash

All lanes are closed on I-77 north beyond akron-canton airport as of 1:32 p.m
I-77 at Grabill Rd
Ohio Department of Transportation
I-77 at Grabill Rd
I-77 Northbound
Posted

Interstate 77 NB is closed at Graybill Road in Summit County following a crash, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported Wednesday.

All northbound lanes are closed beyond Akron-Canton Airport. The left shoulder on I-77 southbound, from SR-241 to SR-619, is also blocked.

ODOT is reporting a 57-minute delay on I-77 northbound between mile markers 116 and 117, with a total travel time of 59 minutes in the affected area.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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