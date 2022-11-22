Watch Now
UPDATE: I-71 Northbound now open near W. 150th St. after car fire Tuesday

ODOT
Posted at 6:32 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 19:37:53-05

CLEVELAND — I-71 Northbound is now open near W. 150th St. after a car fire Tuesday night.

It is unknown how long the interstate will be closed.

