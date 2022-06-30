Watch Now
2 ramps closed at 1-77 and I-480 interchanges due to a crash

Avoid the area
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 30, 2022
CLEVELAND — There are many ramps that are closed due to crashes at the I-77 and I-480 interchanges near Rockside Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The ramp from I-77 southbound to I-480 eastbound is closed due to one crash, and the I-480 eastbound is closed to 1-77 northbound.

News 5 will update this as more information becomes available. For updates, check OHGO.com for more.

