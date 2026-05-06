Construction debris causes damage to car on I-90

CLEVELAND — A local woman said she hit some construction debris while driving through the construction zone along Interstate 90.

Taylor Weibusch said she left early last Friday morning.

She had wanted to beat all the backups and delays on the interstate while construction is underway.

Weibusch entered the eastbound side of the highway using the Bunts Road entrance ramp.

Before she arrived at the West 117th Street exit, she hit something lying in the road. Weibusch said it looked like a piece of road or concrete.

Whatever it was, it did some serious damage to Weibusch's car.

She said her car started driving differently and all the lights on her dashboard went off.

A tire shop along West 117th Street assessed the damage for her.

The piece of construction material left a hole in Weibusch's tire and damaged the rim.

The repairs cost her about $250.

"It was one of those things where I know to be careful with that much construction," she said. "I was mostly annoyed with myself with how did I not see it sooner? It was a stressful way to start a Friday morning."

To avoid further stress, Weibusch said she may start taking the Shoreway more or hopping on an RTA bus.

News 5's Caitlin Hunt reached out to the Ohio Department of Transportation about Weibusch's experience.

They said they were not aware of any potholes or debris on Interstate 90 in that section.

ODOT said claims could be filed when damage like this occurs.

If your car sustains pothole damage, you can file a claim on ODOT's website.

If damage occurs inside a work zone, the next step is to file a claim against the contractor.

Any claims involving damage that occurs outside a work zone must go through the Ohio Court of Claims.

To fill out the form on ODOT's website, click here.